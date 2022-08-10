New OTT platforms turn cautious on India push

In a recent earnings call, Robert M. Bakish president, chief executive officer and director, Paramount Global said in markets like India and Eastern Europe, the company is focused on balancing long-term market growth with a smart allocation of capital, as exemplified by its deals with Viacom18 and Reliance, with whom it is partnering to bring Paramount+ to India. “So IPL, that is, India cricket…is a deal that was done by our joint venture in India, Viacom18, which recently had a transaction where they brought in Bodhi Tree as an investor and capital infusion. It’s going to be part of a streaming offering for the Indian market that Viacom18 is going to launch in 2023. Paramount+ is going to launch with it essentially as another form of hard bundle, a tier, and we’re really excited about it because we get the very material benefit of cricket which is top of the food chain in India, and so it’ll be a real engine for streaming. And then Paramount+ will benefit by being part of that," Bakish said.