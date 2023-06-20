Disney+ Hotstar to stream new season of ‘Loki’ on 6 October

Disney+ Hotstar to stream new season of ‘Loki’ on 6 October2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 11:11 AM IST
New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar will stream the new season of Loki, an American television series based on Marvel Comics featuring the character of the same name, on 6 October. It is the third television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios, sharing continuity with the films of the franchise. The series takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019), in which an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the film series.
