New shows from Hindi GECs fail to click

Sandeep Gupta, chief operating officer of broadcast at Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd said the changing preferences and trends of the audience pose a constant challenge for broadcasters who strive to accurately anticipate and cater to evolving viewer tastes. “If viewers don’t connect with a particular show in the first few episodes, they don’t have the patience to invest their time for a longer period. On the other hand, broadcasters too have limited patience in developing the storylines and characters due to the prevailing market ecosystem where there is a consistent pressure on GRP deliveries. In general, the attention span of viewers has also reduced due to the emergence of short format content on social media platforms. Even though this is more prevalent in urban areas, rural households also have at least one smartphone at home where consumption on YouTube and Facebook is common," Gupta pointed out.

