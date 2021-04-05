New state-specific curbs spell doom for cinemas

“Box office recovery has been completely derailed and it is unlikely that any Hindi or even decent-sized English film will come to theatres this month," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said. Even if things get better by the end of April and filmmakers can begin planning releases again, it won’t be before the third or fourth week of May that Bollywood returns to theatres, Johar said adding that the industry will, yet again, lose the peak summer months where business is at its strongest.