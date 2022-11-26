New Taapsee Pannu film to premier on Zindagi’s DTH channels1 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 09:46 AM IST
Some filmmakers are preferring a television premiere instead of streaming movies on OTT platforms as an alternative.
Some filmmakers are preferring a television premiere instead of streaming movies on OTT platforms as an alternative.
Baarish Aur Chowmein, a film starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, will premiere on Zindagi’s DTH (direct-to-home) platforms on 27 November, the company has said.