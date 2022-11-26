New Taapsee Pannu film to premier on Zindagi’s DTH channels

Bypassing theatrical release in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic may be common by now but some filmmakers are preferring a television premiere instead of streaming movies on OTT platforms as an alternative. Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Darbar, Reliance Entertainment’s Mandela and Aelay and Tamil film Sarbath are among titles that saw a release on satellite television, cashing in on holiday weekends when broadcasters are known to grab family audience eyeballs and good festive advertising.