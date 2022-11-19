New Tabu, Arjun Kapoor film to release on 13 January

New Tabu, Arjun Kapoor film to release on 13 January1 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Kuttey, a thriller starring Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra will release in cinemas on 13 January
Kuttey, a thriller starring Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra will release in cinemas on 13 January
Kuttey, a thriller starring Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra will release in cinemas on 13 January. It has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj and co-produced by Luv Ranjan and Vishal Bhardwaj.
Kuttey, a thriller starring Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra will release in cinemas on 13 January. It has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj and co-produced by Luv Ranjan and Vishal Bhardwaj.
Despite the failure of movies like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Anek, Attack, and Shabaash Mithu, made at modest budgets, a number of mid-sized films are looking to cash in on the post-Covid demand, as smaller films are critical for both actors as well as the exhibition sector.
Despite the failure of movies like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Anek, Attack, and Shabaash Mithu, made at modest budgets, a number of mid-sized films are looking to cash in on the post-Covid demand, as smaller films are critical for both actors as well as the exhibition sector.
However, ever since Covid-led restrictions were eased, audiences have been flocking to theatres only for large spectacles, said trade experts. The only films to have seen some box office success are spectacles like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Brahmastra.
The content pipeline must keep flowing for theatres to make up for the losses during Covid and to grow.
Actors Fahadh Faasil, Tovino Thomas and Rajkummar Rao who witnessed reasonable success with the films released directly on the streaming platforms during Covid, and even garnering critical acclaim, have also released their recent films in theatres.
Faasil’s latest film Malayankunju was released in cinemas earlier this year while Rao’s HIT: The First Case hit the cinemas too. A lot of actors and filmmakers have realised box office is critical for the film to generate enough chatter among audiences. You can always recover investments through an OTT release, but audience validation beyond social media, which is a small world anyway, is important, according to trade experts.
Theatrical releases are important to actors even if the film doesn’t fare well at the box office. They win audience’s love and appreciation while the response to web releases is not as easy to gauge.