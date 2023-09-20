Amazon Prime Video announces new Telugu show ‘Kumari Srimathi’1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 11:39 AM IST
Video streaming platforms are likely to offer 50-60% of the budgets to southern language content, with these programmes seeing much traction, accounting for 30% of OTT viewership, said industry experts
Amazon Prime Video has announced a new Telugu show titled Kumari Srimathi starring Nithya Menen directed by Gomtesh Upadhye that will premiere on 28 September. The seven-episode series will also be available in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message