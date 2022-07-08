New ‘Thor’ film to boost Marvel brand in India

Over the past four or five years, Marvel has emerged as a huge brand in India, evidence of which can be seen in the success of not only tentpole films like Avengers but even standalone titles like Captain America
NEW DELHI: The Marvel brand is expected to touch new highs in India with the release of the latest Thor film, Love and Thunder, the fourth in the series, this weekend with opening day collections likely to touch upwards of ₹15 crore. Not only is the character one of the oldest and most popular from the Avengers universe, unlike the last Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, this has wider appeal for families and children.
The Marvel brand has become bigger in India post covid as seen in the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home a few months ago, which Thor is expected to build on as it releases in nearly 2,800 screens. Trade experts also expect the film to come to the rescue of the exhibition business that hasn’t seen a hit at least in the Hindi-speaking belt in over a month.
“Over the past four or five years, Marvel has emerged as a huge brand in India, evidence of which can be seen in the success of not only tentpole films like Avengers but even standalone titles like Captain America," Rajendar Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd said.
The fact that these films are increasingly finding patronage among wider audiences can be seen in their improving box office collections, for instance, Spider-Man: No Way Home that made over ₹218 crore in India this December was the first Spider-Man film to cross the ₹100 crore mark though the character and franchise have been loved for years through movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home ( ₹86.11 crore) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ( ₹59.96 crore). Love and Thunder, too, is expected to help build the Thor franchise within the Marvel universe, even though it has already seen box office success with previous instalment Thor: Ragnarok ( ₹58.73 crore) in 2017.
The chain had sold around 50,000 tickets at last count for Love and Thunder for opening day alone, Jyala added. While metros usually lead ticket sales for Marvel hits, dubbed versions ensure they also penetrate deep into tier-two and tier-three towns. The Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and Taika Waititi-starrer will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada besides English and in 2D, 3D, IMAX and 4DX formats.
“The advances for Thor are fantastic across the board and it’s also the perfect Marvel film, fun and humorous with lots of action. The association that audiences share with Thor as a character is also very strong, since he’s nearly eight to nine films old across standalone and other titles," said Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan who believes a ₹100 crore weekend is on the cards for the film, with lifetime collections of ₹150-175 crore in the offing.
“Marvel is the most money-making genre in the world as of now, and is relevant to everyone from an eight to a 40 year-old. The fan base cuts across states and demographics, unlike a Rajinikanth, Vijay or Salman Khan film, it doesn’t just work in one particular state or market, be it north or south" Chauhan pointed out. Having caught children young through television programming over the past 10-15 years, Chauhan said, Marvel has nurtured a generation of movie-going audiences that will turn up for every offering, no matter what.
Film distributor and exhibitor Sunny Khanna said Thor should act as a saviour for the film exhibition business that last saw a hit, at least in the Hindi-speaking belt, over a month ago with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, while Karan Johar’s comedy drama Jug Jug Jeeyo has found limited appeal in metros and among urban audiences.
“But Thor is a children and family-friendly film and a completely mass-market character," he added.