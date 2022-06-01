New video shows final moments of singer KK, as he left the stage

KK is best known for his songs like ‘Zindagi Do Pal Ki’ from the movie Kites, ‘Aankhon Mein Teri’ from the movie Om Shanti Om, ‘Khuda Jaane’ from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, ‘Tadap Tadap’ from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, who passed away on Tuesday evening after he fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.
Meanwhile, a video is being widely shared on social media, where the singer can be seen coming out of the concert midway and sweating heavily and wiping his face.
“AC wasn't working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasn't an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded, Legend had to go due to authority's negligence. Not KK," wrote a fan and added a video with his tweet.
Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death. The case has been lodged with New Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where KK had put up and felt unwell before being taken to a hospital, he told PTI.
"We have started an investigation into singer KK's death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," the police officer added.
The late singer's family arrived in Kolkata today. Kk's wife, Jyothy Krishna, along with her son Nakul and daughter Taamara boarded from New Delhi to reach Kolkata.
Hours before his demise, the singer performed at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8.30 p.m. Suddenly, he fell ill and was brought to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead.
The news of his untimely demise has left his fan shattered and the entertainment industry under shock, the legendary singer was gifted with a boisterous yet mellifluous voice that will be remembered by his fans for many decades to come.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK.
The Prime Minister said that his songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups.
"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi on Wednesday.