News Broadcasters Association renamed News Broadcasters & Digital Association

"NBA has decided to bring within its purview digital media news broadcasters. In its new phase, with the inclusion of digital media news broadcasters, the NBA Board has decided to change the name of the body from NBA to NBDA," NBA president Rajat Sharma said in a statement. “I firmly believe that the NBDA will become a strong collective voice for both broadcast and digital media. Along with commercial and regulatory issues, it will also enable the association to defend the fundamental right of free speech and expression guaranteed to the media in the Constitution of India in a better manner," he added.