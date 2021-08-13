Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >News Broadcasters Association renamed News Broadcasters & Digital Association

News Broadcasters Association renamed News Broadcasters & Digital Association

Premium
The NBA Board has decided to change the name of the body to NBDA in order to reflect the addition of digital media news broadcasters as its members. (Photo: iStock)
2 min read . 05:20 PM IST Lata Jha

  • NBA has decided to bring within its purview digital media news broadcasters. In its new phase, with the inclusion of digital media news broadcasters, the NBA Board has decided to change the name of the body from NBA to NBDA

NEW DELHI: The News Broadcasters Association (NBA), a private association of different current affairs and news television broadcasters in India, has decided to change its name to News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA), it said in a statement on Friday.

NEW DELHI: The News Broadcasters Association (NBA), a private association of different current affairs and news television broadcasters in India, has decided to change its name to News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA), it said in a statement on Friday.

With the media landscape having changed drastically due to technology, many choices have now become available to viewers to access content on various mediums and digital seems to be the future. The NBA Board has decided to change the name of the body to NBDA in order to reflect the addition of digital media news broadcasters as its members, it said.

With the media landscape having changed drastically due to technology, many choices have now become available to viewers to access content on various mediums and digital seems to be the future. The NBA Board has decided to change the name of the body to NBDA in order to reflect the addition of digital media news broadcasters as its members, it said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"NBA has decided to bring within its purview digital media news broadcasters. In its new phase, with the inclusion of digital media news broadcasters, the NBA Board has decided to change the name of the body from NBA to NBDA," NBA president Rajat Sharma said in a statement. “I firmly believe that the NBDA will become a strong collective voice for both broadcast and digital media. Along with commercial and regulatory issues, it will also enable the association to defend the fundamental right of free speech and expression guaranteed to the media in the Constitution of India in a better manner," he added.

This May, NBA had written to the ministry of information and broadcasting, asking for exemption from the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, for television news media and its extended presence on digital news platforms as they are already governed by other laws. MIB had rejected the request, still asking them to furnish details about their organizations and appoint self-regulatory bodies.

To be sure, NBA had set up an independent self-regulatory body News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) 14 years ago, which has had a complaint redressal system and process, headed by judges of the Supreme Court of India and other experts who have tried to improve broadcasting standards. The NBDA Board has decided that with the inclusion of digital media news broadcasters, the name of the self-regulatory body be changed to News Broadcasting & Digital Standards Authority.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Jabs uneven in India’s most populous districts

Premium

Tata looks to raise $1 billion for EV unit at $7 billio ...

Premium

Top Intel chip executive joins Tata firm as director

Premium

What went wrong with the launch of Isro’s earth watchin ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!