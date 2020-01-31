News Broadcasting Standards Authority appoints new members

NEW DELHI : The News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) has announced the appointment of four new members. These include Nazim Zaidi, former chief election commissioner of India , Stuti Kacker, former chairperson of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Zohra Chatterji, former secretary, Ministry of Textiles and Navtej Sarna, India’s former ambassador to the United States.

NBSA is an independent nine-member body set up by the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) for self-regulation of 24X7 news channels that are part of NBA. It functions both as a watchdog and grievance redressal body. NBSA is entrusted with the task to consider and adjudicate upon complaints about broadcasts on member news channels. The body also issues guidelines for covering sensitive news from time to time.

The appointment of new members were announced by Rajat Sharma, president of the NBA and founder of Hindi news channel India TV. The four new members replace Nitin Desai, S. Y. Quraishi, Leela Ponappa and Vijayalakshmi Chhabra whose terms at the NBSA have ended.

Nasim Zaidi has served as the chief election commissioner of India from 2015 to 2017 after earlier working as election commissioner from 2012 to 2015. He is known for institutional reforms at the election commission including the introduction of digital technology in several areas such as inclusive voter registration, election monitoring and 100% use of VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trail) with EVMs (electronic voting machines). During his career spanning several years, he has held positions in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Government of India.

Stuti Narain Kacker, has served as secretary to Government of India, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities where she established the Department of Disability Affairs, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Thereafter, she was chairperson of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a statutory body of GOI, under the Ministry of Women and Child.

Zohra Chatterji retired as secretary, Ministry of Textiles in the Government of India in 2014. She has held several positions in her home state including secretary and director Industries, labour commissioner, among others.

Navtej Sarna was India’s Ambassador to the United States till December 2018. He also served as India’s High Commissioner to the UK, Ambassador to the State of Israel and secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs.

Share Via

Topics NBSA