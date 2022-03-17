News channel wars resume as BARC restarts ratings

However, in Hindi, TV9 Bharatvarsh has claimed leadership for the week March 5 to March 11 with a market share of 16.8% ahead of Aaj Tak at 14.8% share. Commenting on the success of his channel, Barun Das, CEO, TV9 Bharatvarsh and TV9 News Network, said BARC ratings only reveal what some people wanted to hide. "We always knew that we were destined to be the leader. I am happy that the ratings released today have offered empirical evidence of our leadership. I am amused that the only business strategy the legacy channels had to stop the rise of TV9 Bharatvarsh was to stop the ratings itself. And glad that the interest and the verdict of the viewers has finally prevailed," he said.

