News channels body asks Google to compensate for content

NEW DELHI: After the Indian Newspaper Society , the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has written to Internet giant Google on revenue sharing with intermediary technology platforms while seeking a meeting to discuss the “urgent need to create an equitable relationship and level the playing field between global tech monopolies and traditional media/news organisations."

In a note, Rajat Sharma, president of NBA, the lobby group of news and current affairs channels with leading broadcasters as its members, has said digital platforms have fundamentally changed the way media content is produced, distributed and consumed.

“A changing media landscape with the majority of the public using digital platforms to obtain their news, has resulted in a power imbalance between traditional media/news organizations and big-tech/digital technology platforms. News organisations make heavy investments in employing anchors, journalists and reporters to gather, verify and deliver credible information but are inadequately compensated - the largest share of advertising revenue flows disproportionately to Intermediary Technology Platforms such as Google, YouTube, Facebook etc," it said.

The letter said Google plays a key role in this value chain as an intermediary and has a part in delivering this news content to its audiences albeit without sufficiently compensating content owners.

“The present situation reflects the unfair distribution of advertising revenues and opaqueness of the advertising system which is causing the digital news businesses to come under tremendous pressure/stress. Advertising revenues form the backbone of the news broadcasters. However, they are seeing their share of the advertising pie shrinking in the digital space since technology giants are taking away the major chunk, leaving news broadcasters with a nominal share," it said.

Much like INS, the NBA has cited examples of Australia, France and other European countries that have taken the lead in addressing/rectifying the power imbalance through legislative enactments which ensure that Google, Facebook and other internet tech giants adequately pay news publishers.

The news channel association has asked Google to look into the matter and employ principles of universal parity in dealing with news content owners.

Last month, the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) had asked Google to compensate newspapers for the use of content published by it, seeking a larger share of its advertising revenue.

