News channels gain steam as polls loom

While the year should be good for the news genre and broadcasters are likely to get additional reach, there are challenges to the same, said Barun Das, managing director and CEO, TV9 Network. “It is up to us to hold on to it so that it doesn’t go back to that level of 5% or 4% as it was earlier. If we reach 7% to 9% at the peak of elections, we should try and settle down to may be 7% or 6%, which is higher than the previous phase," Das said.