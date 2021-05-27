News channels seek exclusion of their digital platforms from new IT Rules

NEW DELHI: The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has written to the ministry of information and broadcasting requesting exclusion of traditional television news media and its extended presence on digital news platforms from Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, as they are already governed by other laws.

NBA is the lobby group representing several national and regional news and current affairs channels in India.

“While NBA appreciates the need for regulations, the traditional news media need not be subjected to and/ or covered under the scope of the IT Rules 2021, since it is already sufficiently regulated by various statutes, laws, guidelines and codes, regulations, and judgments set," NBA said in a letter to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar.

NBA said the industry is governed by the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995 [Cable TV Act], Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 [Cable TV Rules], Uplinking and Downlinking Guidelines 2011, and follows directions of self-regulatory bodies like the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) for the news genre, the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) for general entertainment channels and the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) for advertisements, among others.

Traditional television news media, NBA added, is subject to severe time consuming procedural compliance requirements and also have to undergo a cumbersome procedure to obtain various approvals at various levels from various ministries and wings of the government for operations. Since the members of NBA are already regulated content-wise by the aforementioned statutes and procedurally by the various requirements laid down by the ministries, the news broadcaster’s digital news medium should be an exception when it comes to applying the provisions of IT Rules, 2021.

“It is reiterated that apparently, the intent was not to regulate the digital arm of the linear television channels, and it has only got regulated on account of the ambiguity in the legislation (IT Rules, 2021). News channels should not be regulated twice for the same version or feed made available simultaneously on their on-air and online platforms," NBA said. The IT Rules, 2021 prescribe administrative regulations, which will make it virtually impossible for small or medium-sized traditional news media organizations to survive, it added.

“The electronic news media is no different from print media and majority of content hosted on their digital platforms is nothing but a replica of content which is already a part of the broadcast and has also passed the litmus test of being compliant to the various applicable regulations. Since the news channels and their extended digital arms strictly adhere to the statutes and regulations applicable and are governed at multiple levels of redressal mechanism, if the IT Rules, 2021 are made applicable, it will not only lead to harassment of the news channels or broadcasters but will also suppress and violate their fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression and will also restrict news reporting in a fair manner," the letter said.

NBA also stated that till pending matters challenging them in the various High Courts are adjudicated upon and decided, the IT Rules, 2021 should be kept in abeyance or suspension specifically with regard to the members of NBA.

