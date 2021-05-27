News channels seek exclusion of their digital platforms from new IT Rules

“The electronic news media is no different from print media and majority of content hosted on their digital platforms is nothing but a replica of content which is already a part of the broadcast and has also passed the litmus test of being compliant to the various applicable regulations. Since the news channels and their extended digital arms strictly adhere to the statutes and regulations applicable and are governed at multiple levels of redressal mechanism, if the IT Rules, 2021 are made applicable, it will not only lead to harassment of the news channels or broadcasters but will also suppress and violate their fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression and will also restrict news reporting in a fair manner," the letter said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}