Nextflix serves up TikTok-style 'Fast Laughs'

"Wanna see something funny?" the streaming television service asked rhetorically in a blog post.
"On Netflix, this one little question opens up lots of possibilities from hilarious series and films to laugh-out-loud stand-up specials."
Fast Laughs clips will come from the vast Netflix comedy catalogue, including shows such as Murder Mystery and Big Mouth and stand-up comedy from performers including Kevin Hart and Ali Wong, according to the Silicon Valley-based service.
"This is the part where we have to say that not all clips will be appropriate for all audiences," Netflix said in the post.
Fast Laughs was available for iPhone users in select countries, and Netflix said it will soon start testing it on mobile devices powered by Google-backed Android software.
The new feature appeared crafted to appeal to fans of wildly popular TikTok and rides a trend toward viewers enjoying video entertainment in quick hits.