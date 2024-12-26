Niche American films find success with premium pricing in Indian market
SummaryReleasing in select theatres in metros, cinema owners say the clientele for such films are limited and do not mind paying upwards of ₹500, even though these aren’t really spectacular movies with extraordinary visual effects.
Niche American dramas and small-scale Hollywood films such as Tom Hanks-starrer Here and Michael Keaton’s comedy Goodrich have seen reasonable box-office success in India, buoyed by premium pricing, despite the noise around steep ticket prices deterring footfalls at theatres.