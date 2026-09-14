Niche OTTs give up standalone apps in India as they pivot to aggregators, licensing model

With Warner Bros. Discovery shutting down standalone operations for discovery+, its video streaming platform, and ending its direct-to-consumer operations in the country, experts say the writing on the wall is clear. Market economics no longer favour niche streaming services in a market dominated by broadcaster-led apps and foreign giants like Netflix and Prime Video.
The cost of creating high-quality content is far too high and returns don’t add up, especially when short-form content is emerging in a big way. However, given that many of these companies own exhaustive catalogues, they continue to remain available via aggregator platforms and licensing deals with rivals.