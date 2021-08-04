Niche streaming platforms offer hope to struggling regional cinema

Sandeep Bansal, managing director, Pitaara TV said all films made in the Punjabi language until 2019 are stuck and are now looking at releasing only in 2022 even though theatres are in the process of reopening. “A lot of the Punjabi movie audience, especially in rural areas, is known to not venture out during the November to January winter period. Plus, most of the youth and kids' population flocks more to Hindi and Hollywood films," Bansal said.