Niche streaming services embrace sensitive subjects2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 11:22 PM IST
- These platforms do not face similar pressures and controversies, given the minimal hype around them
NEW DELHI : Small homegrown streaming platforms, many making regional language content, are using their niche appeal and limited audience base to their advantage to attempt some risky themes and subjects. While technically operating under the same IT Rules umbrella as foreign OTT giants, these platforms do not face similar pressures and controversies, given the minimal hype around them.