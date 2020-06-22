Niche TV channels go off the air as covid hits ad revenue

Sony Pictures Networks India discontinued AXN and AXN HD across India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh earlier this month, while Star network is slated to take Star World offline soon. Star did not respond to Mint’s queries. According to media reports, Sony said, “In keeping with our growth strategy, we are realigning our channel portfolio. Accordingly we have decided to discontinue AXN and AXN HD. This decision comes into effect on 30 June 2020."