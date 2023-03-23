No FDI limit for OTTs brings clarity to broadcasters1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:06 AM IST
New Delhi: The broadcasting ministry's announcement that the 26% foreign direct investment limit on digital media will not apply to OTT (over-the-top) platforms streaming news has provided clarity for broadcasters such as Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd
New Delhi: The broadcasting ministry’s announcement that the 26% foreign direct investment limit on digital media will not apply to OTT (over-the-top) platforms streaming news has provided clarity for broadcasters such as Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd.
