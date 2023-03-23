No FDI limit for OTTs brings clarity to broadcasters

“This clears the air for platforms that otherwise function as linear TV channels and have permission from the I&B ministry for the same. It means that OTT will not be seen as a news platform since it is simply hosting linear content," said Kaushik Moitra, partner at Bharucha & Partners. Even though the number of people who turn to OTT platforms for news is relatively low, the category has its own big draw, Moitra said, adding that it does, however, make things difficult for purely digital news publishers, and this may be seen as a step towards getting them into the licensing framework. A senior executive at a streaming platform agreed this is good news, given that it hasn’t been smooth sailing for news as a category. “English news is still seen as niche, while the Hindi space is totally cluttered. So even while there are no new entrants in the space, this will at least allow existing players to gain more funding," the person said, requesting anonymity.