No more Netflix: A look at shows, movies Russians loved watching

With 221.8 million customers as of the end of 2021, Netflix is the most popular streaming service on the planet. In Russia, however, it only had a small number of subscribers.
In the latest withdrawal of a Western firm over the war in Ukraine, Russian consumers have lost access to streaming behemoth Netflix. From Friday, Netflix's website and apps were unavailable, and a Netflix spokeswoman confirmed that subscribers were no longer able to access the service. After Russia launched hundreds of troops into pro-Western Ukraine, the US-based platform announced its withdrawal from Russia in early March.
Netflix is the most popular streaming service in the world, with 221.8 million users as of the end of 2021. However, it had a limited number of subscriptions in Russia. In the fourth quarter of 2021, about 192,000 Russians had a Netflix subscription. Over the course of 2021, the number of subscribers to the country's video-on-demand (VOD) platform gradually increased, according to Statista.
"This is the fulfilment of the withdrawal from the Russian market" announced in March, a Netflix spokesperson told AFP on May 30.
According to the spokesperson, the corporation waited until the current billing cycle ended before disconnecting customers.
In an April letter to shareholders, the business said that its withdrawal from Russia had cost it 700,000 paid members, blaming the move for the company's first global loss in subscribers in a decade. Since the start of Moscow's assault in Ukraine on February 24, a slew of global corporations have declared the suspension of operations or outright withdrawal from Russia.
Even though Netflix does not provide data for Russia while it has records for many other countries, third-party websites like FlixPatrol do maintain a list.
In 2021, Murder Mystery - starring stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston - was the most popular movie watched in Russia. Other movies in the top-5 list of movies include 6 Underground, Major Grom: Plague Doctor, Army of the Dead and Red Notice, respectively.
Money Heist, one of the most popular shows ever on Netflix, was the most popular one in Russia in 2021. Other shows in the top-5 list are Lupin, The Queen's Gambit, The Witcher and Squid Game, respectively.
Netflix also has some popular movies and shows which originate from Russia. Some of those shows and movies are Masha and the Bear, Booba, Secret Magic Control Agency, Better Than Us and Chernobyl 1986.