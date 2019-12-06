No need to prove nationalism, but Akshay Kumar will soon have an Indian passport

NEW DELHI : Actor Akshay Kumar seems to have responded to all social media trolls questioning his nationalist integrity in one go. The 52-year old star who was criticized for his absence from voting booths during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year and for possessing a Canadian passport, said he will soon have an Indian passport.

“It hurts me that I need to hold a piece of paper to prove my nationalism but for whatever it’s worth, I have applied for an Indian passport and will soon have one," the actor said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday. He added that the decision to get a Canadian passport was taken in the late 1990s when several of his films had flopped and he was looking to migrate to Canada to work. Soon after, his box office fortunes improved and he continued to stay on in India.

“Both my wife and son are also Indians, when I could have gotten them Canadian citizenship," Kumar pointed out.

To be sure, the debate on the credibility of his nationalist sentiments becomes even more significant in the light of Kumar’s on and off-screen image. In the past five years, he has played the lead role in seven films centered on the theme of nationalism—his Independence Day release this year, Mission Mangal, saw him lead a pack of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation, who strategize the Mars mission, the film made more than Rs. 192 crore at the box office. Other nationalist hits include war epic Kesari (Rs. 151.87 crore), Gold (Rs. 102.01 crore), Pad Man (Rs. 78.22 crore), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (Rs. 132.07 crore), Rustom (Rs. 124.45 crore), Airlift (Rs. 123.46 crore) and Baby (Rs. 81.83 crore).

Kumar has also been vocal in his support of diverse causes. In 2017, he launched a web site and mobile application called Bharat Ke Veer or India’s Bravehearts, which enables people to donate to families of army personnel. He has also posted videos advocating self-defence for women, among other social initiatives. Earlier this year, he did an Instagram Live with sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, extensively discussing his fitness campaign #HumFitTohIndiaFit. In the run-up to the General Elections this year, he interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a variety of personal and professional themes, including how he likes his mangoes.

At the same event however, Kumar emphasized on the need for an actor to not stick to one particular image. While his last release was ensemble comedy Housefull 4, his next is comedy drama Good Newwz that is scheduled to hits screens end of December. Next year, he plays a transgender in Laxxmi Bomb, a horror comedy that is a remake of Tamil film Kanchana.

Together with Good Newwz co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kumar denied reports of female actors not finding equal opportunities in Bollywood.

“Of course, I would want to be paid as much as Akshay," Kapoor Khan joked. “But that (great gender disparity) doesn’t exist in the industry anymore. Anushka (Sharma) is a producer, and I believe Deepika (Padukone) is also making a film."