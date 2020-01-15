NEW DELHI : The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to respond by 20 January to a broadcasters’ petition challenging its amended new tariff order (NTO). The court, which will hear the matter again on 22 January, did not grant any interim relief to the broadcasters.

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation had moved the court against the NTO, first issued in December 2018 and implemented in February 2019. Under NTO 2019, consumers could choose the channels they want to watch and pay only for them at MRPs set by broadcasters, instead of the pre-set bouquets offered earlier. It was expected to make channels cheaper; however, in effect, the cost of like-to-like channel options rose.

Trai amended the NTO on 1 January 2020, reducing the cap on the MRP of individual channels, which can form part of any bouquet, to 12 from 19 per month.

RELATED STORIES
Fox Star has asserted that neither did Mr. Bharti never shared his story with Fox Star nor had he highlighted any instance of similarity between his story and that of the film. (Business Wire India)
BRAND POST

Bombay High Court clears release of ‘Chhapaak’

2 min read . 09 Jan 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue