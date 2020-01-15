NEW DELHI : The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to respond by 20 January to a broadcasters’ petition challenging its amended new tariff order (NTO). The court, which will hear the matter again on 22 January, did not grant any interim relief to the broadcasters.

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation had moved the court against the NTO, first issued in December 2018 and implemented in February 2019. Under NTO 2019, consumers could choose the channels they want to watch and pay only for them at MRPs set by broadcasters, instead of the pre-set bouquets offered earlier. It was expected to make channels cheaper; however, in effect, the cost of like-to-like channel options rose.

Trai amended the NTO on 1 January 2020, reducing the cap on the MRP of individual channels, which can form part of any bouquet, to ₹12 from ₹19 per month.