‘No Time to Die’ makes Rs12 crore over opening weekend in India

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The new James Bond film, No Time to Die, is looking at four-day opening weekend collections of around Rs. 11.5-12 crore in India, making for a good start to recovery for the theatre business in the festive quarter. Trade website Box Office India said the Daniel Craig-starrer got a boost thanks to the Gandhi Jayanti holiday on October 2. And while a major chunk of the business is still coming from the south, the good news is north Indian territories such as Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) and east Punjab are doing far better now than they did for the other recent Hollywood hit, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Marvel flick had earned Rs. 23.70 crore at last count after its release early September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : The new James Bond film, No Time to Die, is looking at four-day opening weekend collections of around Rs. 11.5-12 crore in India, making for a good start to recovery for the theatre business in the festive quarter. Trade website Box Office India said the Daniel Craig-starrer got a boost thanks to the Gandhi Jayanti holiday on October 2. And while a major chunk of the business is still coming from the south, the good news is north Indian territories such as Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) and east Punjab are doing far better now than they did for the other recent Hollywood hit, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Marvel flick had earned Rs. 23.70 crore at last count after its release early September.