Home >Industry >Media >‘No Time to Die’ makes Rs12 crore over opening weekend in India

‘No Time to Die’ makes Rs12 crore over opening weekend in India

Photo: twitter@ApplePodcasts
2 min read . 07:05 PM IST Lata Jha

  • Box Office India said the Daniel Craig-starrer got a boost thanks to the Gandhi Jayanti holiday on October 2

NEW DELHI : The new James Bond film, No Time to Die, is looking at four-day opening weekend collections of around Rs. 11.5-12 crore in India, making for a good start to recovery for the theatre business in the festive quarter. Trade website Box Office India said the Daniel Craig-starrer got a boost thanks to the Gandhi Jayanti holiday on October 2. And while a major chunk of the business is still coming from the south, the good news is north Indian territories such as Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) and east Punjab are doing far better now than they did for the other recent Hollywood hit, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Marvel flick had earned Rs. 23.70 crore at last count after its release early September. 

No Time to Die is the 25th in the James Bond series, starring Craig in his fifth and final outing as the fictional British MI6 agent. It is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and Léa SeydouxBen WhishawNaomie HarrisJeffrey WrightChristoph WaltzRory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami MalekLashana LynchBilly MagnussenAna de ArmasDavid Dencik and Dali Benssalah also starring. 

While Hollywood films have set the stage for better draw of audiences, all eyes are now on the big Bollywood slate that will hit screens starting November. Trade experts and cinema owners said they are hoping for relaxation in seating capacities by the end of the year, in time for movies such as sports drama ’83, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. A bunch of Hollywood titles will also release in the meantime, such as Sony Pictures’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage in October and Marvel’s Eternals for Diwali.

