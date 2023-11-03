Big Boss winner Elvish Yadav was booked by Noida Police for a rave party in Sector 49.

Big Boss winner Elvish Yadav has been booked by the Noida Police in connection with a rave party in Sector 49, according to a report published by India Today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noida Police have arrested five people and lodged an FIR in this case which also includes Elvish Yadav's name. During the raids, police recovered nine snakes including five cobras and snake venom.

The other five arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul, Narayan, Titunath, Ravinath, and Jaikaran, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The involvement of Elvish Yadav came to light when the arrested people were being questioned. According to the suspects, the Big Boss winner used to host parties at which snakes were served.

Currently, Elvish Yadav is absconding. Efforts to nab him are underway. The complaint was apparently by Maneka Gandhi’s organization.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.