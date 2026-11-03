Beyond cricket: can non-cricket sporting leagues add value to platforms' entertainment mix?

Lata Jha
4 min read3 Nov 2026, 11:10 AM IST
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ZEE has made a major foray into sports broadcasting by securing several high-profile rights such as the FIFA partnership and launching dedicated linear channels like Unite8 Sports.
Summary
Non-cricket sports help streaming platforms sustain year-round viewing, attract niche audiences and reduce churn. Their value lies in complementing cricket and entertainment, provided platforms convert sports-driven attention into lasting engagement.

Even as cricket remains the cornerstone of sports viewing in India, non-cricket properties are emerging as a way for broadcasters and streaming platforms to keep audiences engaged through the year and reach new viewer segments. The latest season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), for instance, clocked 196 million television viewers. Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), meanwhile, has made a major foray into sports broadcasting by securing high-profile rights, including a FIFA partnership, and launching dedicated linear channels such as Unite8 Sports.

But monetizing non-cricket sports through subscriptions alone remains challenging in India, given the traditionally low average revenue per user (ARPU). Their value often lies in attracting new users, reducing churn and creating opportunities to sell targeted advertising when they are part of a wider OTT catalogue.

“Most of these sports on their own won't get someone to sign up for a full year and people usually just pay for the season they care about and move on. The real value shows up when these sports sit alongside regular shows, movies and regional content on the same platform. That mix is what actually gets someone to stick around and keep paying every month, instead of just watching one tournament and quitting,” said Rajesh Sethi, partner and leader–media, entertainment and sports, PwC India.

These sports are not there to beat cricket but they make sure that the platform always has something worth watching, and something worth advertising on, all year long, Sethi added.

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Year-round viewing

Sethi cited WWE, which recently moved to Netflix, as an example of a property that attracts viewers throughout the year, rather than only during one major event. Sony and JioHotstar have similarly used rights to the Premier League, tennis Grand Slams and UFC to build audiences beyond cricket. One-off events such as the FIFA World Cup, streamed by ZEE5, can draw large audiences for shorter periods, while local leagues such as PKL and the Indian Super League (ISL) help fill gaps in the sporting calendar.

Non-cricket sports are usually bundled with a major T20 league or bilateral cricket series, making the offering a ‘sports-lover's delight’, agreed Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea. The heavy lifting is clearly cricket, and the rest is a bonus, he said.

“For a subscription platform, a major sporting property can be a powerful customer-acquisition trigger. The IPL demonstrates the extreme end of this effect. Non-cricket properties will rarely produce that magnitude of subscription acquisition. Their value is more likely to come from retention, frequency and reduced churn,” said Ritu Dhawan, managing director, VETO, which acquired the exclusive OTT streaming rights for the Davis Cup 2026. A viewer acquired for cricket can remain active for football, kabaddi or tennis and then migrate into entertainment, movies or regional programming, Dhawan added.

That matters because most OTT subscriptions in India are bundled rather than purchased directly, said Sagar Nidavani, founder, Clevertize. “People don’t subscribe to sport, they receive it. So a seasonal league doesn’t have to justify an annual plan on its own, it has to justify its slot in a bundle already sold on cricket,” Nidavani explained.

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The ad equation

The monetization gap with the IPL, however, remains large. LV Krishnan, CEO of TAM Media Research Pvt. Ltd, said the company's estimates suggest properties such as PKL and ISL generate only a fraction of the IPL's advertising revenue. In 2025, non-cricket sports accounted for more than 1,800 hours of advertising volumes, of which PKL contributed just 7%.

Standalone profitability can be challenging, particularly when rights costs are high, Krishnan said. The bigger OTT value often lies in user acquisition, engagement and cross-selling across the platform's wider content ecosystem. FIFA illustrates the shift: the 2022 model prioritised free reach, while the 2026 ZEE5 model places greater emphasis on paid subscriptions.

“Despite providing exceptional return on investment and precise audience segmentation, non-cricket sporting leagues are still dwarfed by cricket, which commands nearly 90% of India’s sports ad expenditure. Consequently, the advertising ecosystem for non-cricket events is driven by very specific advertiser profiles,” said Sumeet Champatiroy, head of global delivery, Nielsen Sports.

One group consists of brands aiming at hyper-specific markets—such as those leveraging the PKL to reach tier-II, III or rural consumers including categories like agricultural and industrial goods, infrastructure and building materials, small finance and so on. The other comprises brands with constrained marketing budgets that utilize these non-cricket sports as a practical, high-value gateway to national exposure, he added.

The value proposition of non-cricket leagues is therefore different from that of the IPL. Dr Ramkishen Y, professor of marketing and international business at K J Somaiya Institute of Management, said the former is directly responsible for advertising and subscription revenues, while the latter creates value through greater platform engagement, more advertising inventory and access to “niche” audiences.

“The mistake would be to judge a sports property purely on its standalone P&L. Its real value can sit across acquisition, engagement, advertising, first-party data and retention. Sports create appointment viewing, while entertainment can monetize the relationship after the match ends. That makes the portfolio more important than the individual league,” said Anoop Dass, CEO, CreativeMud. “But there is a clear caveat: platforms cannot keep paying premium rights prices simply because sports generate traffic. The economics work only when the attention generated by sports can be converted into broader, recurring platform consumption,” Dass added.

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About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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