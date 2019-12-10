NEW DELHI : Busting the myth that video streaming is meant only for the elite in the country’s biggest cities, India’s non-metros contributed 63% to the total entertainment video consumption in 2019 on Hotstar — the subscription-based video-on-demand service owned by the Star network.

This up dramatically from 54% in 2018, according to India Watch Report 2019, a study of online video consumption behavior and trends released by the service on Tuesday.

Further, the growth in time spent per viewer this year compared with last was 2times in non-metros compared with 1.6times for metros. Towns like Lucknow, Pune and Patna have beaten metros like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata in video consumption over the year. In fact, data consumption per user was higher in states like Bihar and West Bengal compared with Maharashtra and Karnataka. About 65% of total consumption during IPL 2019 came from non-metros.

“The accelerated growth of the Indian video entertainment ecosystem has had an unprecedented impact on the consumer. Today, the Indian consumer enjoys a plethora of content to choose from, has moved beyond metro cities, and isn’t limited by gender or language. More importantly, this growing accessibility has opened doors to new thoughts and ideas that are shaping a stereotype-defying consumer," Varun Narang, executive vice-president and chief product officer, Hotstar, said in a statement.

Until a few years ago, online entertainment was restricted to the urban affluent, Uday Shankar, president, The Walt Disney Company APAC, chairman, Star and Disney India, said in the report . “However, we now see newer horizons of customer reach, with non-metro towns driving onlineconsumption. Digital viewership among women has also grown by leaps and bounds. Moreover, Hotstar’s pan-Indiaconsumer base reveals how each person has unique and individual choices. The new Indian consumer is breaking old stereotypes and defying conventional wisdom."

As a whole, Hostar has registered over 400 million downloads this year, with twice the number of installs as last year and 555 installs per minute. The video consumption has tripled since 2018, with the number of video viewers increasing 1.5 times and the time spent per viewer doubling.

There are other stereotypes breaking. The online video audience is not primarily male, 45% of the entertainment consumption comes from women, up from 42% in 2018. Video consumption among women has gone up 3.2 times in 2019, with a 3.5times growth in time spent watching cricket compared with 2.2times for men.

In their own way, men are also breaking norms—40% of the viewers of family dramas are men, with Hindi language television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai being the most watched show among the group. In fact, contrary to popular belief, men don’t dislike TV serials at all, their interest in family (even higher in some cases—7% for men in the 18-24 and 25-34 age group versus 6% for women in the same age groups) and mythological (8% for men in the 25-34 age group as compared to 4% for women) shows is on a par with women.

More than 40% of the video consumption comes from regional, with Tamil, Telugu and Bengali emerging as top regional languages, and Bigg Boss Tamil being the highest watched entertainment show, with 1.5 times the consumption of the top Hindi language television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Regional languages are also breaking geographical barriers—35% of the total Bengali consumption happens outside the state. During the IPL Chennai Super Kings matches this year, Tamil consumption doubled, while there was 1.6 times jump in Bengali consumption during Kolkata Knight Riders matches.

That binge watching is now mainstream, is a well-known fact. Hotstar viewers stay up way past midnight to finish their favourite shows, the report said. Gurugram tops the list with users usually logging off the service at 3:04 am followed by Kochi at 2:37 am and Mumbai at 2:26 am. To avoid spoilers for the eighth season of Game of Thrones, fans chose to tune in at 6:30 am, with viewership peaking at that time, along with the US.

While there has been a 2.5 times increase in entertainment consumption on the service, the consumption of news has grown 10 times as compared to last year. 65% of news consumption comes from people in the age group of 15-34, proving millennials like to keep themselves abreast of recent happenings. The day of the result of India’s General Elections saw 10 times news consumption compared with average consumption per day.

Sports continues to be the platform’s main play with IPL 2019 bringing in reach of more than 300 million, 1.5 times the reach of IPL 2018. Peak concurrency of 25.3 million was notched up with the India-New Zealand semi-final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup.