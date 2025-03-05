Industry
Non-fiction makes a comeback via Indian streaming platforms, drive viewership growth
SummaryWith shows like Shark Tank India driving significant viewership, experts indicate that the shift towards familiar formats is key in engaging a wider audience, although monetisation remains a challenge.
Non-fiction content, which had reached saturation on linear television, is bringing returns for streaming platforms with titles like Bigg Boss, Shark Tank India and The Great Indian Kapil Show topping viewership charts in India.
