Non-film conglomerates can revitalize struggling movie production houses
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla's decision to buy a 50% stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment for ₹1,000 crore could prompt more non-film conglomerates to invest in movie production houses at a time when they are struggling with dwindling revenues from theatrical, satellite and digital sales, industry experts said.