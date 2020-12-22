Nostalgia emerges as key theme for content in 2020

Vikram Mehra, managing director at Saregama India Ltd said there could have been no bigger advantage for them as a music label during the pandemic than their huge play in retro music. “The pandemic saw a leaning towards music that could appeal to everyone at home rather than just the individual and that helped us," Mehra said. “Also, the use of old Hindi film music in recent web shows like Ludo, Aarya, Delhi Crime and A Suitable Boy have exposed younger audiences to older music."