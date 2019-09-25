Now, an animated version of Bollywood film ‘Fukrey’ on TV for kids

New Delhi: Discovery Kids is all set to launch an animated version of popular Hindi film Fukrey for kids to enjoy what has mostly been seen as an adult comedy. The television channel, a division of Discovery Networks Asia Pacific, announced Fukrey Boyzzz along with the movie’s producers Excel Entertainment on Wednesday. The show, starting 12 October, will be available in six languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, has been produced by Paper Boat for Discovery Kids.

The Fukrey animated version is the third instance of a Bollywood film taking on this form for a TV channel. Discovery itself has already produced Little Singham based on the popular Ajay Devgn-starrer while Nickelodeon had brought out a version of Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise Golmaal, titled Golmaal Jr, this May.

“A successful film franchise is not enough for one to bring an animated version out. There has to be bigger and deeper engagement in terms of storytelling for kids to enjoy themselves," said Megha Tata, managing director-South Asia, Discovery. Tata added that a lot of Fukrey’s original plot was based on adult humour which had to be moulded through the right writing to not just speak to kids but to adults as well and allow for co-viewing.

“We are also working towards skinning the Fukrey Boyzzz IP in multiple ways including launching branded merchandise. We will continue to innovate and invest heavily in the (kids) genre with an aim to be a consistent top three player," Tata said.

The Fukrey franchise comprises two films Fukrey and Fukrey Returns which made ₹34.86 crore and ₹77.90 crore at the box office respectively. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the films star Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda, Vishakha Singh, and Priya Anand in lead roles.

“The launch of Fukrey Boyzzz opens new horizons for us. We are making our foray into animation and are enamoured with how this series has shaped-up. I am extremely excited to have characters from our film Fukrey spread joy to everyone with their crazy antics at school," Ritesh Sidhwani, co-founder, Excel Entertainment, said in a statement.