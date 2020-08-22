Home >Industry >Media >Now, Suriya too opts for OTT, ‘Soorarai Pottru’ locks 30 Oct release on Prime
A still from Soorarai Pottru
A still from Soorarai Pottru

Now, Suriya too opts for OTT, ‘Soorarai Pottru’ locks 30 Oct release on Prime

2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2020, 03:15 PM IST PTI

  • The movie is a biographical drama on the life of Captain G.R. Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan
  • 'I am glad that audiences across the world will be able to watch 'Soorarai Pottru', on Amazon Prime Video from their homes in these unprecendented times,' the Tamil film actor said in a statement

Mumbai: South star Suriya’s much-anticipated Tamil movie "Soorarai Pottru" is set for a direct-to-digital release on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on October 30.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie is produced by Suriya and also features actors Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles.

The movie is a biographical drama on the life of Captain G.R. Gopinath, a retired Army officer, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

It will be available to Prime members in India as well as in 200 countries and territories.

Suriya said he is happy that "Soorarai Pottru" will be able to entertain the global audience.

"The moment I heard the script from director Sudha, I was sure it has to be told and I wanted to produce this film under 2D Entertainment. Essaying Capt. Gopinath’s character came to me as a challenge, but we are very proud of our final product.

"I am glad that audiences across the world will be able to watch 'Soorarai Pottru', on Amazon Prime Video from their homes in these unprecendented times. This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience," Suriya said in a statement.

Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video India, said they are thrilled to bring Gopinath’s "uplifting story" on the streaming platform.

"Following the overwhelming response, we received to the recently launched ‘Ponmagal Vandhal’ we are excited to treat our audience with the global premiere of a highly-anticipated Suriya starrer ‘Soorarai Pottru’ on Amazon Prime Video.

"G R Gopinath’s life and accomplishments have been an inspiration to many – and we thrilled to bring such an uplifting story to our audiences," he said.

Kongara said premiering the film on Amazon Prime Video is a "novel experience" and he is looking forward to it.

The movie is co-produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

