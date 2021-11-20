BSE-listed FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, has launched an ad film featuring its brand ambassador Janhvi Kapoor for its upcoming sale event at the end of the month.

The brand ambassador is seen driving up to a ship dock with her friends in the 'Pink It Up' film. "Janhvi and her crew give people a peek into the possibilities that await at the Pink Friday Sale. We invite consumers to ‘Pink It Up’ at our most distinct celebration of beauty, fashion and lifestyle," the company said in a statement.

The ‘Nykaa Pink Friday’ sale began in 2017 when the company said it grossed $2.5 million in sales. The annual feature, it said, has brought beauty enthusiasts access to make-up and skincare from around the world. This year, the sale will also include its fashion collection with an assortment of brands. "Shoppers can expect a wide range of beauty and fashion options to pick from, tempting even reluctant homebodies to dress up and step out," it added.

Group Chief Marketing officer Shalini Raghavan said the sale is one of the most anticipated annual shopping events for its consumers and provides deals and shopping experiences. "This year’s sale is going to be our biggest ever."

Nykaa said it gets over 19.3 million monthly average unique visitors and has about 4,000 brands listed on its website. In August this year, the company filed its draft red herring proposal (DRHP) document. It had said that it had made a revenue from operations in FY2020-21 of ₹2,440.89 crore. This, it said, was up 38.10% from FY 2019-20.

The company's stated profit for the financial year 2021 was ₹61.94 crore, as compared to a loss of ₹16.34 crore in FY 2019-20. The company also reported an Ebitda of ₹1,614.26 million and an EBITDA margin of 6.61% in FY 2020-21. The promoter and the promoter group of the company hold 54.25% of the stake in Nykaa.

According to research firm RedSeer, the entire fashion market in India is growing at a CAGR of 11% with online fashion growing the fastest, at a CAGR of 32%. Consumers across India, it states, have been gradually veering towards organised and online retail. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian e-commerce market is expected to more than double to $111.40 billion by 2025 from $46.2 billion in 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.