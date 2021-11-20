Nykaa launches ad film with Janhvi Kapoor ahead of ‘Pink Friday’ sale

The ‘Nykaa Pink Friday’ sale began in 2017 when the company said it grossed $2.5 million in sales. The annual feature, it said, has brought beauty enthusiasts access to make-up and skincare from around the world. This year, the sale will also include its fashion collection with an assortment of brands. "Shoppers can expect a wide range of beauty and fashion options to pick from, tempting even reluctant homebodies to dress up and step out," it added.

