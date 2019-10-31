New Delhi: In a month riddled with three major holidays- Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Diwali, trade experts say there is only some reason to celebrate. October this year has seen a 7-10% jump versus October last year but that may not nearly be good enough.

“The last three quarters of 2019 were up by nearly 15% over the same period last year. While we were expecting the leap to continue, October has started the last quarter of 2019 with a smaller jump," film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar pointed out.

To be sure, the big hit of the month is Yash Raj Films’ action thriller War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff that had made ₹309.25 crore at last count. The three Diwali releases—ensemble comedy Housefull 4, sports drama Saand Ki Aankh and comedy drama Made In China, with mixed reviews, have managed ₹124 crore, ₹8.75 crore and ₹8.25 crore respectively.

“Diwali is by far the most awaited time of the year for the movies since all big films release during this period and producers eye Diwali for their release dates, often locking it well in advance, sometimes years ahead. Staying true to the festive fervour surrounding the season, this year October saw a slew of films spanning genres," Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer – Cinemas, BookMyShow said.

At ₹20.03 crore and ₹2.36 crore, director Shonali Bose’s biographical drama The Sky Is Pink and epic action drama Laal Kaptaan did not manage similar success stories though.

The huge surprise of the month, however, was American psychological thriller Joker that has crossed the ₹65 crore mark despite an adult censor rating and a release in no local dubbed languages. It is currently, the highest grossing Hollywood film in India with an English version only.

“Joker has been a real game-changer," Johar said. “Its success along with that of The Lion King, an animation flick with no familiar faces, shows that Indian audiences are maturing."

As far as non-Hindi local language releases go, Tamil superstar Vijay’s sports drama Bigil trumped the Bollywood releases for Diwali to gross ₹200 crore worldwide in five days. Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan’s period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also did well in south India with a release across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

To be sure, there is much to look forward to next month. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Bala along with Disney’s animation flick Frozen 2 hope to capitalize on the post-Diwali period.

“The hope is even the small-scale films can help end the year with a bang," Johar said.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Bollywood Hungama