Viral today, gone tomorrow: the uncertain life of music in India

Lata Jha
3 min read13 Apr 2026, 11:43 AM IST
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Songs can become vulnerable to pressure from different groups once they gain visibility since there is no dedicated statutory framework that screens music before it is released.(Getty Images via AFP)
Summary
Music in India lacks a dedicated regulatory framework, leaving artistes vulnerable to takedowns due to public outrage or legal pressures. This undermines monetization and creative decisions, as scrutiny typically occurs post-release, with creators facing potential backlash without prior censorship.

Recently, rapper Badshah had to apologise after cases were filed against him for his song Tateeree, which was criticised as vulgar and misogynistic. Similarly, Sarke Chunar, the Hindi-dubbed version of a track from the Kannada film KD: The Devil, featuring Nora Fatehi, was also deemed obscene. Both songs were subsequently taken down from all platforms.

These controversies highlight the regulatory gap across different forms of media in India.

Unlike films and TV shows, India lacks a dedicated regulatory framework for music. This, lawyers and industry experts say, creates legal and commercial uncertainty, undermining an artiste’s ability to monetise their work and make creative decisions with confidence. In the absence of pre-clearance, content could be taken down unpredictably, disrupting revenue streams, jeopardising brand partnerships, and diminishing platform visibility.

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“India lacks a dedicated censor board for standalone music, leaving songs vulnerable to swift takedowns via public outrage, commissions, and courts,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris. Platforms often over-comply with the IT Rules, 2021, to avoid liability, thereby amplifying pressures from moral policing and viral campaigns that can swiftly turn chart-topping songs into casualties overnight, Razvi added.

Films are regulated by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which reviews and certifies movies before they can be released. Television is governed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, which sets rules about what can be broadcast.

However, music - particularly on digital platforms - lacks a similar level of oversight, leaving songs vulnerable to pressure from various groups once they become popular.

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In India, there is no statutory requirement for prior certification of songs released independently or on digital platforms, said Sudhir Raja Ravindran, Attorney-At-Law, Solicitor (England & Wales) at Altacit Global. As a result, scrutiny typically arises after release, through complaints or objections raised by individuals or authorities. This can sometimes lead to calls for removal or modification, even before there is a clear adjudication on whether the content actually violates any legal standard. In such a fluid legal situation, artistes are not required to obtain prior approval, which supports freedom of expression. But, the lack of clear pre-release benchmarks means that the legality of content is often tested only after publication, Ravindran pointed out.

“In this gap, the only real filter is internal—labels and distributors may conduct reviews, but these are typically driven by legal risk and brand considerations rather than any uniform public-interest standard. The absence of a pre-clearance framework necessitates self-regulation as a commercial imperative among relevant stakeholders,” said Sripriya Padmanabhan, partner, QL Partners.

Takedowns happen not through due process but through fear - artistes, labels and platforms pull content the moment protests gain momentum, before any legal or ethical threshold is actually crossed, according to Aoneha Tagore, founder at Collabor8, an artiste management and brand-building company. “More often than not, it’s a reflection of misalignment. When a piece of content doesn’t sit right with the cultural moment or with the artiste’s own narrative, the backlash is sharper. Today, you’re not just releasing a track - you’re putting out a statement. And audiences are responding to what that statement says about you. However, what fills the regulatory gap is mostly audience reaction. And that’s dangerous too because it also means the loudest voice wins, not the most legitimate one,” Tagore said.

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To be sure, the current system creates legal and commercial uncertainty. “Without pre-clearance, content can be taken down unpredictably, affecting revenue streams, brand associations, and platform visibility. A song may gain traction and audience reach but still be removed shortly after due to complaints or pressure, which pushes creators toward safer and more cautious expression where creative freedom exists but without stability or predictability,” said Rahul Hingmire, managing partner, Vis Legis Law Practice.

The absence of a clear regulatory pathway exposes music to retrospective risks once it gains popularity. “Artistes, therefore, face the risk of retrospective action in the form of complaints, police investigations, or platform takedowns. In practical terms, the responsibility of anticipating potential sensitivities frequently falls on the artistes and producers themselves,” said Ankit Sahni, partner, Ajay Sahni & Associates.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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