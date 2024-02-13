Off-Key: Theatre owners concerned over lack of buzz around Bollywood tunes
Strategic promotion of music can still play a pivotal role in a film's commercial success.
New Delhi: The once potent synergy between Hindi film music and box office success appears to be weakening, particularly among audiences in smaller towns. Traditionally, hit songs could boost a film's opening box office revenue by at least 20%, serving as a vital marketing tool. However, the emergence of independent music and a noticeable decline in music marketing efforts by studios are diminishing the role of film soundtracks in creating pre-release excitement, say theatre owners.