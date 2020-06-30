Ola launches ‘tipping’ feature as cab services resume amidst pandemic

NEW DELHI : Cab hailing app Ola on Tuesday announced that it has rolled out a new feature for customers allowing them to tip drivers through the app as a token of appreciation. The feature has been rolled out to all Ola users across India, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Customers can choose to voluntarily tip their drivers and the amount will be credited to the drivers’ account in its entirety as part of the regular earnings cycle.

As restrictions eased across the country, the company said that the driver-partners serving on the Ola platform have been going above and beyond to deliver safe and hygienic rides. Apart from following a comprehensive safety protocol and sanitising cars after every trip, drivers have taken extra steps personally to keep themselves and their families safe.

Driving awareness around this, Ola has also launched a social media campaign, #SayThanksWithATip, which seeks to recognise and reward those drivers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to deliver a great ride experience while drawing a spotlight on their efforts.

Ola spokesperson Anand Subramanian said as services resume, driver partners continue to personally invest to ensuring the safety of their customers and deliver a comfortable ride experience.

"Linking rewards to higher-quality services, we invite our customers to join us in sharing our appreciation and supporting them during these trying times. Not only will the new functionality provide an opportunity for drivers to increase their earnings but will also showcase how a small gesture of solidarity and support from customers will drive our driver-partner community to go a long way," he added.

Starting today, the cashless tipping feature will appear in the final step of the payment phase and will allow customers to select a fixed or customised amount that will translate to higher earning potential for these drivers. Available across all categories, the new functionality will benefit Ola’s over 2.5 million strong global driver community.

In April this year, Ola Emergency was launched to enable essential medical trips to and from homes to hospitals and vice versa across 25 cities in India. The special service saw hundreds of drivers across the country braving the odds to offer essential mobility services to citizens while following the highest standards of safety and hygiene.

