Jr NTR’s 2003 hit ‘Simhadri’ to re-release in theatres1 min read 21 Apr 2023, 10:38 AM IST
The film has been directed by SS Rajamouli and features Bhumika Chawla, and Ankitha, with Mukesh Rishi, Nassar, and Rahul Dev in supporting roles
New Delhi: Simhadri, a 2003 Indian Telugu-language action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., will re-release in theatres on 20 May. The film also features Bhumika Chawla, and Ankitha, with Mukesh Rishi, Nassar, and Rahul Dev in supporting roles.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×