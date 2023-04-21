Home / Industry / Media /  Jr NTR’s 2003 hit ‘Simhadri’ to re-release in theatres
New Delhi: Simhadri, a 2003 Indian Telugu-language action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., will re-release in theatres on 20 May. The film also features Bhumika Chawla, and Ankitha, with Mukesh Rishi, Nassar, and Rahul Dev in supporting roles.

Movie theatres are re-releasing old hits, and curating special screenings on birth anniversaries of popular yesteryear stars to bring audiences back to the cinemas as new films are failing to draw audiences.

Multiplex chains INOX and PVR said they’ve seen positive response to the Amitabh Bachchan festival organized for the actor’s 80th birthday in October, Dilip Kumar’s 100th birth anniversary in December, as well as Rajnikanth’s birthday, besides a special screening of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

While older hits, especially of south Indian stars, would be re-released in cinemas even in pre-covid times, the strategy gained more traction recently with 50-60 halls across metros screening old films for a period of four to five days.

Grandson of actor and politician, N. T. Rama Rao Sr. who was also the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jr NTR appeared as a child actor in films such as Brahmarshi Viswamitra (1991), and Ramayanam (1997), the latter winning the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film for that year. He made his debut as a lead actor with Ninnu Choodalani (2001) and rose to prominence with the coming-of-age film Student No. 1 (2001) and the action drama Aadi (2002).

Over the years, Jr NTR has established himself as a leading actor in Telugu cinema with movies such as Rakhi (2006), Yamadonga (2007), Adhurs (2010), Brindavanam (2010), Baadshah (2013), Temper (2015), Nannaku Prematho (2016), Janatha Garage (2016), Jai Lava Kusa (2017), Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), and RRR (2022), the latter being his highest-grossing release. In 2017, he hosted the first season of the Telugu language reality TV show Bigg Boss.

Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 10:38 AM IST
