Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Industry / Media /  Jr NTR’s 2003 hit ‘Simhadri’ to re-release in theatres

Jr NTR’s 2003 hit ‘Simhadri’ to re-release in theatres

1 min read Lata Jha 21 Apr 2023, 10:38 AM IST

The film has been directed by SS Rajamouli and features Bhumika Chawla, and Ankitha, with Mukesh Rishi, Nassar, and Rahul Dev in supporting roles

Jr NTR’s 2003 hit Simhadri to re-release in theatres. (Photo: Twitter @taran_adarsh)

New Delhi: Simhadri, a 2003 Indian Telugu-language action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., will re-release in theatres on 20 May. The film also features Bhumika Chawla, and Ankitha, with Mukesh Rishi, Nassar, and Rahul Dev in supporting roles.

New Delhi: Simhadri, a 2003 Indian Telugu-language action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., will re-release in theatres on 20 May. The film also features Bhumika Chawla, and Ankitha, with Mukesh Rishi, Nassar, and Rahul Dev in supporting roles.

Movie theatres are re-releasing old hits, and curating special screenings on birth anniversaries of popular yesteryear stars to bring audiences back to the cinemas as new films are failing to draw audiences.

Movie theatres are re-releasing old hits, and curating special screenings on birth anniversaries of popular yesteryear stars to bring audiences back to the cinemas as new films are failing to draw audiences.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Multiplex chains INOX and PVR said they’ve seen positive response to the Amitabh Bachchan festival organized for the actor’s 80th birthday in October, Dilip Kumar’s 100th birth anniversary in December, as well as Rajnikanth’s birthday, besides a special screening of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

While older hits, especially of south Indian stars, would be re-released in cinemas even in pre-covid times, the strategy gained more traction recently with 50-60 halls across metros screening old films for a period of four to five days.

Grandson of actor and politician, N. T. Rama Rao Sr. who was also the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jr NTR appeared as a child actor in films such as Brahmarshi Viswamitra (1991), and Ramayanam (1997), the latter winning the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film for that year. He made his debut as a lead actor with Ninnu Choodalani (2001) and rose to prominence with the coming-of-age film Student No. 1 (2001) and the action drama Aadi (2002).

Over the years, Jr NTR has established himself as a leading actor in Telugu cinema with movies such as Rakhi (2006), Yamadonga (2007), Adhurs (2010), Brindavanam (2010), Baadshah (2013), Temper (2015), Nannaku Prematho (2016), Janatha Garage (2016), Jai Lava Kusa (2017), Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), and RRR (2022), the latter being his highest-grossing release. In 2017, he hosted the first season of the Telugu language reality TV show Bigg Boss.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 10:38 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.