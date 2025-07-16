A craving for nostalgia and the clout of social media have combined to give new life to old films.

Viewership for old films on streaming platforms is surging, driven by re-releases in theatres and the emergence of content around movies and music from yesteryear on social media. This has benefitted hit Bollywood titles such as Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam, Jab We Met, Raja Hindustani and Amar Akbar Anthony.

Executives said this is a mix of evolving audience behaviour, fan-led digital chatter and marketing strategies, coupled with the return of some of these films to the cinemas. Even some films that hadn’t worked on their initial run have found a cult following over the years.

“A renewed interest in classic titles has definitely been observed, often sparked by what’s trending online or the chatter on social media platforms," said Mohan Gopinath, head - Bollywood business, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, which owns a YouTube channel and streaming platform ShemarooMe. “Fan edits, nostalgia reels, or even simple film appreciation threads have brought films from decades ago back into the conversation."

Evergreen hits like Amar Akbar Anthony, Jab We Met, Dhol, Dil, and Raja Hindustani have garnered significant views month-on-month while titles like Benaam and Manzil have become audience favourites, as indicated by search trends and YouTube suggestions, Gopinath said.

Some films may not have resonated with audiences at the time of their theatrical release, but with a fresher perspective and search-enabling platforms like YouTube, titles like Mann, Dil Kya Kare, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Tango Charlie, Rishtey and Dhamaal have found a second life on digital platforms, Gopinath added.

Experts emphasized that the appeal of older catalogue films lies in simpler storytelling, a gentler portrayal of life, and timeless music that continues to resonate long after a film’s release. Many find this familiarity and comfort refreshing compared to the over-stimulated content landscape today.

Universal appeal

Films with universal appeal find new audiences across generations, attracting not just nostalgic viewers but also youngsters discovering them afresh.

Referring to nostalgia as not just a mood but a movement, producer and director Hemal A Thakkar said streaming platforms also tailor algorithms and throw up recommendations depending on audience sentiment. For instance, viewers received suggestions of older patriotic films during Operation Sindoor, India’s cross-border counterstrike following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“What we’re observing today is a reaffirmation of the belief that audiences, especially from younger and regional cohorts, actively seek out older films and classics that resonate with their cultural memories and personal nostalgia. This resurgence isn’t accidental – it’s a mix of evolving audience behaviour, the influence of fan-led digital chatter, and our agile marketing strategy," a ZEE5 spokesperson said.

The platform saw renewed interest in titles like Posham Pain October and December 2024 through influencer-led lists of must-watch psychological thrillers. Another film, Barot House, also trended alongside, sustaining gains through early 2025.

“We’ve also activated this strategy around actor birthdays, film anniversaries and theatrical re-releases, opportunities that consistently boost search, discovery and incremental subscription metrics. Such titles not only deliver on the nostalgia factor but continue to perform exceptionally well across both metro and regional markets," the spokesperson added.

Different era

The overall appeal of older Indian films compared to newly released films and shows on Indian OTT platforms can be attributed to several factors. Older films often evoke a sense of nostalgia, offering viewers comfort and familiarity.

Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer and director of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, said many classic Indian films explore universal themes such as love, family and social issues, which remain relevant despite changing times. Older films offer a glimpse into India's rich cultural heritage, showcasing traditional values, customs, and historical events.

Additionally, they feature legendary actors and actresses, boast memorable soundtracks and cinematography, which have stood the test of time. Older films provide a means of escapism, allowing viewers to temporarily forget their current challenges and immerse themselves in a different era, Agarwal added.

Classic Indian films that have drawn viewers on OTT platforms include Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Nayakan and Chembaruthi in Tamil, Sagar in Kannada, Meghe Dhaka Tara in Bengali and Chemmeen in Malayalam, according to Agrawal, who runs YouTube channels and an OTT platform Ultra Jhakaas.

“Marquee nostalgia titles are comfort watches that people keep turning to every now and then. They usually have very high repetition rates. Adding more and more new titles is crucial for a platform’s growth but at the same time, it sometimes leads to confusion. These are times when people choose an older tested title and binge on it," said Ujjwal Mahajan, co-founder of Chaupal, a platform specializing in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content.