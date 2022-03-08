Old music remixes find new revenue source in web shows

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi: Original shows on video streaming platforms are emerging as the new space for remixes of old Hindi film songs which have been rehashed for new films for some years. Track from Shah Rukh Khan's 1993 hit Baazigar, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein used in the Netflix show of the same name, and the song Bade Achhe Lagte Hain from 1976 film Balika Vadhu, used in Disney+ Hotstar’s Aarya, among many others, are the latest examples of the way music labels are monetising their catalogues.
“There is a lot of interest in using retro hits in web shows and straight-to-digital films. It does multiple tasks—helps the narrative, uses the equity of the song as a shorthand to communicate the character’s mindset and background and also evokes nostalgia," said Vikram Mehra, managing director, Saregama India.
In the past few months, tracks like Baharo Phool Barsao (originally sung by Mohammed Rafi for 1966 film Suraj), Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka (from Dilip Kumar-starrer Naya Daur) and Lata Mangeshkar's Lag Ja Gale (from 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi?) were used in Hotstar original The Great Indian Murder.
Netflix’s Taj Mahal had used Deewana Hua Badal from 1964 film Kashmir Ki Kali and SonyLIV had used Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi and Jumma Chumma De De, both picturized on Amitabh Bachchan, among others for Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story.
Manu Kaushish, president, Create Music Group, India, a data-driven media and technology company focused on empowering artistes and creators said when catalogue or classic content is incorporated into a show, audiences immediately connect with it and nostalgia kicks in. “This usually leads to audiences searching for the song on platforms like YouTube, Spotify and Apple giving the songs a spike in listenership and often leading to a snowball effect if the viewer then starts sharing the song on social media or via chat groups on platforms like WhatsApp," Kaushish said.
Catalogue or classic music has the ability to transport consumers to a different time and emotional space and films have used this very successfully to advance the narrative. “With rising budgets, OTT platforms will also start embracing licensing catalogue content to make their content more powerful," Kaushish added.
A film producer said on condition of anonymity that music labels and artistes have recognised the power of licensing over the past few years and now see equal opportunity in selling rights for feature films as well as web originals. “It’s a question of how popular the song is, and how it is being integrated into the show. They can also quote high rates if there is a big producer asking for it, and especially since some of these shows are backed by big OTT platforms," the person said.
A JioSaavn spokesperson said while remixes featured in films have received a phenomenal response over the years, music from web shows has also been catering to a niche audience of its own.
“Use of classics in new films or web series almost always results in renewed interest from the audience. Old versions and remixes, both see a spike in listenership on different platforms. In the case of a remix, there will be inevitable comparisons with the old version. This also helps drive traffic. Usually, it's the newer version that garners more streams as the music is current and appeals more to a younger audience," said Sandeep Lodha, chief executive officer at audio streaming service Gaana.
