OMG 2 advance booking: Gadar 2 beats Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer. Details here
'OMG 2' set to release on 11 August, faces competition from 'Gadar 2' and Rajinikanth's 'Jailer', advance booking low.
After the success of Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘OMG: Oh my God’ in 2012, the wait for sequel is over as OMG 2 is set to release on Friday i.e. on 11 August. In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Krishna while in the sequel he was suppose to be seen portraying the role of Shiva, however, has now been changed to embodying the Messenger of God.