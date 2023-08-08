After the success of Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘OMG: Oh my God’ in 2012, the wait for sequel is over as OMG 2 is set to release on Friday i.e. on 11 August. In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Krishna while in the sequel he was suppose to be seen portraying the role of Shiva, however, has now been changed to embodying the Messenger of God.

The film is set to clash with Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. The advance booking of OMG 2 is less compared to the other two movies. Though the official figures are not out yet on advance booking, however, media reports stat that OMG 2 have managed to sell only 7,700 tickets for the opening day across three national chains. Some other report by Sacnilk.com have stated that the film has sold 26,000 tickets for its opening day and could see a collection of ₹80 lakhs gross. As per Koimoi.com, the Akshay Kumar starrer film has collected only 82 lakhs gross in its advance booking for Day 1.

Comparing it with Gadar 2, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted saying the advance ticket sales for the film sees 76,600 bookings for its inaugural day. Reports have also stated that the screen count of Gadar 2 is more than that of OMG 2. OMG 2 have got 2000 screen in India as compared to 3500 screen of Gadar 2, Times Now has reported. Speaking of OMG 2 overseas release, the film has 300 screen outside India.

The censor board has issued an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film and about 13 minutes of the movie underwent a cut. However, OMG 2 has been provided a 12A certificate in UAE, a report by E-Times stated. An 12A certificate means children above 12 years of age would be allowed to watch the film

The trailer of the film was released on 3 August. The video shows Pankaj Tripathi’s character is seen fighting a legal war against the education system to seek justice for his son. Yami Gautam portrays the role of a lawyer in the film. Pankaj playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication, while Akshay will not be seen playing Lord Shiva, but a messenger of God. As the video starts with a voiceover, which asks Nandi to take someone from Shiv-Gan to help devotees.

Helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme.

