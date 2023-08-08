The film is set to clash with Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. The advance booking of OMG 2 is less compared to the other two movies. Though the official figures are not out yet on advance booking, however, media reports stat that OMG 2 have managed to sell only 7,700 tickets for the opening day across three national chains. Some other report by Sacnilk.com have stated that the film has sold 26,000 tickets for its opening day and could see a collection of ₹80 lakhs gross. As per Koimoi.com, the Akshay Kumar starrer film has collected only 82 lakhs gross in its advance booking for Day 1.