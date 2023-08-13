OMG 2 Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar starrer film mints over ₹14 crore on day 21 min read 13 Aug 2023, 07:18 AM IST
Akshay Kumar and Pankaj starrer ‘OMG 2’ earns ₹14.50 crore on the second day, total collection at ₹24.76 crore.
Actors Akshay Kumar and Pankaj starrer OMG 2 earned a whopping amount of ₹14.50 crore on the second day of its release, taking the total two days collection of the movie to ₹24.76 crore, according to early estimates published by Sacnilk.com.
