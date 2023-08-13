Actors Akshay Kumar and Pankaj starrer OMG 2 earned a whopping amount of ₹14.50 crore on the second day of its release, taking the total two days collection of the movie to ₹24.76 crore, according to early estimates published by Sacnilk.com.

All movie theatres in India had an overall 57.91% occupancy for its Hindi version, the report said. On the opening day, "OMG 2" collected ₹10.26 crore net at the domestic box office, the makers said on Saturday.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, "OMG 2" is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo. It touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education. The film is billed as a spiritual sequel of "OMG - Oh My God!", starring Kumar and Paresh Rawal, which was released in 2012.

In the film, Akshay Kumar as Bholenath's messenger was seen standing with dreadlocks to boot, buying kachodis, and taking a bath in the dirty pond. Many people are protesting against actor Akshay Kumar over this scene, claiming that ‘it is tarnishing the image of god’.

Helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme. But later, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The censor board gave an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film, which also stars Akshay Kumar. In the film, Akshay will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva's messenger.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG2 hit the big screens on August 11. 'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'.